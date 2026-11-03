Lewis, Tulane knock off UT Martin 100-98 in 2OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Krystian Lewis scored a career-high 40 points, including the the game-winning free throw with one second left in double overtime, and Tulane beat UT Martin 100-98 on Monday.

Lewis added seven rebounds and five assists for the Green Wave. T.J. Nadeau went 6 of 12 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Tyler Ringgold shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Davi Remagen led the way for the Skyhawks with 24 points and four assists. UT Martin also got 21 points and 13 rebounds from Kaan Onat. Sasha Savkov finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Nadeau scored 11 points in the first half and Tulane went into halftime trailing 37-35. Tulane pulled off the victory after a 15-3 second-half run erased a nine-point deficit and gave them the lead at 72-69 with 4:42 left in the half.

Up next

Tulane next plays Thursday against Jackson State at home, and UT Martin will visit IU Indianapolis on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press