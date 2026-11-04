Cameron Grant scores 19 as UNC Greensboro beats Milligan 96-43

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Grant had 19 points in UNC Greensboro’s 96-43 win against Milligan on Tuesday as the Spartans made a winning start to the season.
Grant also contributed nine rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Greer scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Dionte Neal finished 7 for 8 from the field with 14 points.
William Robinson finished with 10 points for the Buffs. Milligan also got eight points and six rebounds from Te’Jon McDaniel-McCormick. Bo Koebbe also had six points.
Up next
UNC Greensboro plays at Elon on Friday, and Milligan visits Lipscomb on Sunday.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press