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Shackleford’s 16 help Coppin State beat Cheyney (PA) 90-53

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By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Shackleford’s 16 points helped Coppin State defeat Cheyney (Pa.) 90-53 on Monday.

Shackleford shot 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (1-2). Daveyon Lydner scored 16 points, going 6 of 8 and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line. Baasil Saunders went 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Treshawn Cody led the Wolves in scoring, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Rodney Willis Jr. added 11 points for Cheyney.

Up next

Coppin State’s next game is Thursday against Bradley.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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