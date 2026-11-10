Burton and Harris score 20 apiece as Indiana pulls away from Syracuse 83-80

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton and Darren Harris scored 20 points apiece, and Indiana hit crucial free throws down the stretch to pull away from Syracuse 83-80 on Monday night.

The Hoosiers (3-0) trailed 38-34 at halftime but opened the second half with an 8-0 run by Harris for a 42-38 lead. Syracuse answered, and the teams traded the lead several times throughout the final 10 minutes.

Syracuse went ahead 70-69 on Luke Wilson’s basket with 3:33 remaining, but Burton hit a 3-pointer 48 seconds later to put Indiana back in front. After the Orange tied it twice more, Harris made three free throws with 1:14 left to give the Hoosiers a 77-74 lead.

Jaeden Mustaf added a dunk with 25 seconds remaining, and Indiana went 6 of 6 from the foul line in the final 1:14 to seal it.

Mustaf finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Samet Yigitoglu added 10 rebounds and eight points.

Ryan Moesch led Syracuse (2-1) with 19 points and six assists off the bench, while Kiyan Anthony added 16. Sadiq White Jr. scored 13 and Wilson had 11.

Syracuse had won six straight meetings with Indiana, including a double-overtime victory in 2021.

Up next

Syracuse: At No. 13 St. John’s Sunday.

Indiana: Hosts Tennessee Tech on Thursday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here