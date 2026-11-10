Pennsylvania earns 78-65 victory over Howard

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — T.J. Power scored 23 points as Pennsylvania beat Howard 78-65 on Monday.

Power went 8 of 19 from the field (6 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Quakers (1-1). Sir Mohammed scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Michael Zanoni had 12 points and shot 5 for 15, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Cam Gillus led the way for the Bison (1-2) with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Drew Harris added 15 points and five steals for Howard. Cedric Taylor III also had 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Up next

Pennsylvania next plays Wednesday against Navy on the road, and Howard will host Stetson on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.