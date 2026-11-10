Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
61.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pennsylvania earns 78-65 victory over Howard

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — T.J. Power scored 23 points as Pennsylvania beat Howard 78-65 on Monday.

Power went 8 of 19 from the field (6 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Quakers (1-1). Sir Mohammed scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Michael Zanoni had 12 points and shot 5 for 15, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Cam Gillus led the way for the Bison (1-2) with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Drew Harris added 15 points and five steals for Howard. Cedric Taylor III also had 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Up next

Pennsylvania next plays Wednesday against Navy on the road, and Howard will host Stetson on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.