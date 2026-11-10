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Buffalo wins 107-65 over Penn State-Schuylkill

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By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Drew Steffe scored 18 points as Buffalo beat Penn State-Schuylkill 107-65 on Monday.

Steffe registered a triple-double for the Bulls (1-2), with 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Antoine Lorick scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Matas Buteliauskas scored 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Issac Lane led the Nittany Lions in scoring, finishing with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Penn State-Schuylkill also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from JD Dallas.

Up next

Buffalo hosts Canisius in its next matchup on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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