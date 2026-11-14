Darius Bivins finishes with 20 points to guide Saint Mary’s to 84-61 victory over UIC

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Darius Bivins scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Saint Mary’s past UIC 84-61 on Friday night.

Bivins added five rebounds for the Gaels (3-1). Mantas Juzenas contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Evangelos Zougris scored 12.

Benny Gealer led the way for the Flames (3-1) with 18 points. Jayce Nathaniel added 11 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead for good with 8:55 left in the first half. The score was 42-24 at halftime, with Bivins racking up 16 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.