PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Marqui Worthy had 20 points in San Diego’s 67-64 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday.

Worthy also contributed three steals for the Toreros (5-1). Davion Hill scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added five steals. Terry McMorris finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Jovan Jester Jr. led the way for the Anteaters (3-2) with 16 points. UC Irvine also got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Nils Cooper. Tama Isaac finished with 11 points.

San Diego used a 15-2 second-half run to erase a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 54-50 with 7:34 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Worthy scored 11 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.