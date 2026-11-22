KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Kate Harpring scored 20 points, Achol Akot added 16 and No. 24 North Carolina used two runs in the second half on Saturday to defeat Alabama 78-64 at the WBCA Showcase.

The 16th and final lead change came during a 13-0 run to end the third quarter. Harping hit a pair of 3s and a 3 from Laila Hull at the buzzer gave the Tar Heels a 60-50 lead.

Hull hit another 3 after the Crimson Tide got with seven points midway through the fourth quarter, starting a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Nyla Brooks that made it 76-59 with less than 2 minutes to go.

Brooks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (4-2), who went 12 of 28 from the 3-point line and shot 46% overall to overcome a 4 of 11 showing at the foul line.

Ace Austin had 15 points for the Crimson Tide (6-2). Alayna West added 13 points off the bench and Aaliyah Roberson scored 11.

The Tar Heels scored the first nine points of the game but the Crimson Tide scrapped back to lead 38-36 at the half.

Alabama had three turnovers and missed two shots but then made five straight to get back in the game and there were 11 lead changes before the break.

Up next

Alabama: Host Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday.

North Carolina: Host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.

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