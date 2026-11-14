Freshman Brihanna Crittendon scores 16 points as No. 6 Texas beats Tarleton State 91-35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brihanna Crittendon scored a season-best 16 points, and No. 6 Texas coasted to a 91-35 victory against Tarleton State on Saturday.

Texas all-American Madison Booker did not play. She left the Longhorns’ previous game after a hard fall. Booker worked out Saturday morning but was held out as a precautionary measure, the team said. She leads the Longhorns in scoring with 21 points a game.

Crittendon, a 6-foot-3 forward, converted 7 of 11 shots from the field. Addison Bjorn and Isi Etute scored 12 apiece, the latter leading Texas with six rebounds. Crittendon, Bjorn and Etute are freshmen from a recruiting class ranked No. 3 by ESPN. Another freshman, Lizzy Spaight, produced five assists and five steals.

Texas received a boost from veterans as well. Zya Vann hit three 3-point baskets and senior Brya Cunningham had four blocks.

The Longhorns (4-0) have yet to face an opponent from a power conference. That will change soon when they meet No. 17 Ohio State on Nov. 22 in Fort Worth, No. 7 Louisville on Dec. 2 in Austin, and No. 15 TCU on Dec. 6 in Fort Worth.

Olivia Medford led Tarleton State (2-2) with 10 points. The Texans shot only 24.4% while committing 27 turnovers that Texas turned into 40 points. The Longhorns scored 38 points in the paint.

Tarleton State has yet to play this season with Lesline Salim Penge, a 6-5 center from Johannesburg, South Africa, who averaged 11.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks last season at Cochise College.

Tarleton State tumbled to a 41-15 halftime deficit by shooting 26% and committing 17 turnovers, seven of them steals by Texas.

Up next

Tarleton State: Plays at Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday.

Texas: Visits Green Bay on Wednesday.

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By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press