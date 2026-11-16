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Reid Conley’s 22 lead UT Martin past Ecclesia 128-44

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By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Reid Conley’s 22 points helped UT Martin defeat Ecclesia 128-44 on Sunday.

Conley shot 10 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (3-2). Nikola Janicic scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Ousseynou Sambe had 17 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Abram finished with 18 points for the Royals. Ecclesia, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), also got five points from Jayden Blair. Gabe Davis finished with five points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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