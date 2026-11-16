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Dylan Ducommun scores 25 as Buffalo beats Canisius 79-55

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By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Ducommun led Buffalo over Canisius on Sunday with 25 points off of the bench in a 79-55 win.

Ducommun shot 9 for 14, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (2-2). Mikkel Tyne added 18 points and six assists while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Drew Steffe shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Michael Wilson Jr. led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Clinton Efinda added 12 points for Canisius. Preist Ryan also had nine points.

Buffalo took the lead about 9 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Steffe led the Golden Griffins with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 44-31 at the break. Ducommun scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Buffalo went on to secure a victory, outscoring Canisius by 11 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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