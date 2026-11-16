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D.J. Hall has 19 points, 18 rebounds, Texas State defeats UTSA 87-67

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By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — D.J. Hall’s 19 points and 18 rebounds helped Texas State defeat UTSA 87-67 on Sunday.

Ron Jessamy scored 12 points and added six rebounds for the Bobcats (5-0). . Robert Fields shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Watts led the Roadrunners (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four steals. Shey Eberwein added 15 points for UTSA. K.J. Tenner also had 13 points and four assists.

Texas State took the lead with 7:52 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jessamy led the Bobcats with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 44-39 at the break. Texas State extended its lead to 72-49 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run. Hall scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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