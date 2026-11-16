Christian King scores 18, Montana State downs Cal Poly 77-52

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Christian King’s 18 points helped Montana State defeat Cal Poly 77-52 on Sunday.

King shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bobcats (2-2). Jaden Steppe scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Cavin Holden had 15 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Hamad Mousa led the Mustangs (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Jess Esso Essis added 11 points and eight rebounds for Cal Poly. Cayden Ward finished with seven points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.