SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Trey Williams Jr.’s 29 points helped Missouri State defeat Abilene Christian 73-64 on Monday.

Williams shot 9 for 17 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (4-0). Dylan Rowe scored 11 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Melakih Cunningham went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Willan Marie-Anais led the way for the Wildcats (1-3) with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Evan Boisdur added 13 points and three steals for Abilene Christian. Victor Yimga-Moukouri also had 11 points.

Missouri State took the lead for good with 9:05 to go in the first half. The score was 31-24 at halftime, with Williams racking up 16 points. Missouri State used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 39-28 with 15:41 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Up next

Missouri State: takes on Drake at home on Saturday.

Abilene Christian: hosts McMurry on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press