DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson scored 22 points and Denver beat UC-Colorado Springs 101-63 on Monday night.

Johnson also added six assists for the Pioneers (1-3). Shaun Wysocki totaled 19 points and six rebounds. Kam Martin went 6 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

James Ellis had 14 points to lead the Division II Mountain Lions. Brody Hull added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Gunner Morinini scored 10.

Denver took the lead with 19:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led the team with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 50-34.

Up next: Denver visits Eastern Michigan in its next matchup on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.