SAN DIEGO (AP) — Olavi Suutela finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Rahmir Barno scored 19 on 9-for-9 shooting and UC San Diego held on to beat Texas Southern 97-92 on Monday night.

Suutela made 7 of 17 shots and 6 of 9 free throws for the Tritons (3-1). Barno was perfect from the floor but missed 4 of 5 attempts at the free-throw line. He added five steals. Treysen Eaglestaff scored 15, while Alex Chaikin added 13 points off the bench.

Sophomore Karris Bilal scored a career-high 36 for the Tigers (1-4), adding eight rebounds and four steals. He missed 9 of 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line but made 15 of 17 inside it. Jason Kimbrough scored 14.

Up next: Texas Southern plays at San Diego State on Wednesday, and UC San Diego hosts Seattle University on Sunday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here