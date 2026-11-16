Heimbrodt has 18, Seattle U downs Idaho State 77-70

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Heimbrodt scored 18 points as Seattle U beat Idaho State 77-70 on Sunday.

Heimbrodt had six rebounds and four blocks for the Redhawks (2-2). Halvine Dzellat scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Tyler Boston shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Malachi Johnson led the way for the Bengals (0-4) with 17 points. Idaho State also got 16 points and six rebounds from MaCarhy Morris. Nathan Amoran also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Seattle U led Idaho State at the half, 44-43, with Heimbrodt (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Jaden Bailes’ free throw with 10:14 left in the second half gave Seattle U the lead for good at 57-56.

Up next

Seattle U’s next game is Tuesday against Cal Baptist on the road. Idaho State hosts South Dakota State on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press