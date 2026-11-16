Pacific defeats Air Force 93-69

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Adriel Nyorha scored 29 points as Pacific beat Air Force 93-69 on Sunday.

Nyorha added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (3-1). Jaden Winston added 28 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line while he also had six rebounds and three steals. Jaion Pitt shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Kam Sanders led the way for the Falcons (3-2) with 16 points, six assists and three steals. Lucas Hobin added 15 points for Air Force. Caleb Walker also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Pacific took the lead with 19:51 left in the first half and did not trail again. Nyorha led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 50-30 at the break. Winston led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Up next

Pacific’s next game is Tuesday against Pacific Union at home. Air Force visits UTSA on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press