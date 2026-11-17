DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — JaVar Daniel scored 20 points off the bench to lead Tarleton State past Drake 83-79 on Monday night.

Daniel shot 7 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Texans (4-1). Franck Emmou added 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and grabbed five rebounds. T.J. Cope pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Dre Kindell led the way for the Bulldogs (3-1) with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Owen Larson had 15 points and Bryson Bahl scored 13.

Emmou put up seven points in the first half for Tarleton State, which led 35-33 at the break. Tarleton State pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-56 with 8:46 remaining in the half. Daniel scored 14 second-half points.

Up next: Both teams next play Thursday. Tarleton State visits USC and Drake plays Charleston at home.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.