NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Steven Solano’s 15 points off of the bench led Delaware to a 93-47 victory over Wilson on Tuesday.

Solano added five rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-2). Kachi Nzeh scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. DeShawn Harris-Smith shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Hasan Laws, Anthony Washington and Winston Raford each finished with seven points for Wilson.

Delaware took the lead with 17:25 left in the first half and did not trail again. Nzeh led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 49-21 at the break. Delaware extended its lead to 88-37 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Jayden Taylor scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

Up next

Delaware visits CSU Northridge in its next matchup on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press