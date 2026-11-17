SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Roman Domon scored 30 points as Murray State beat Hofstra 82-66 on Tuesday.

Domon had 10 rebounds for the Racers (5-0). Brigham Rogers shot 6 of 9 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Brayden Shorter went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Justin Moore led the Pride (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight assists. Hofstra also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Tanner Thomas. Xavier Blake finished with 10 points.

Murray State took the lead with 19:14 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Domon led his team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 43-33 at the break. Murray State extended its lead to 74-61 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Domon scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

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Murray State plays NC State on Thursday. Hofstra hosts Colgate on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press