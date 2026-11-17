BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joseph Hunter’s 17 points helped Southern defeat Louisiana College 100-58 on Tuesday.

Hunter shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (1-5). Cam Amboree scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Daniel Dormu had 14 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Jaguars.

Isaac Ratliff led the way for the Wildcats with 16 points. Tomario Thomas added 15 points for Louisiana College. Rambo Eagins finished with 11 points, eight assists and two steals.

Up next

Southern’s next game is Wednesday against Nebraska on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press