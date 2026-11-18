WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Dywane Chess had 19 points, Jordan Gabriel scored 17 and Marist beat Army 73-68 on Tuesday.

Chess and Gabriel both grabbed six rebounds for the Red Foxes (2-3) and Edward Onyia hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Ryan Curry finished with 27 points, six assists and four steals for the Black Knights (2-3). Dylan Benner had 10 points.

Gabriel scored 11 points in the first half and Marist went into halftime trailing 41-35. Chess scored 13 second-half points and Marist secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes.

Up next for Marist is a matchup Tuesday with Bryant at home. Army visits Binghamton on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.