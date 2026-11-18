STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry scored 16 points as Stony Brook beat SUNY-Potsdam 104-47 on Tuesday.

Daughtry also contributed eight rebounds for the Seawolves (2-2). Bryan Ndjonga went 7 of 11 from the field to add 14 points. Morris Ugusuk had 13 points and shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Ian Rose led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 10 points. SUNY-Potsdam also got nine points and four assists from Josiah Smith. Tyleek Turner also had five points.

Ugusuk led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 49-22 at the break. Stony Brook pulled away with a 20-3 run in the second half to extend a 43-point lead to 60.

Up next

Stony Brook visits Saint Peter’s in its next matchup on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.