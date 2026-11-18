PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baye Ndongo scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Pittsburgh pulled away in the second half to beat Villanova 81-61 on Tuesday.

Ndongo made 14 of 19 shots for the Panthers (5-0) and recorded his second double-double of the season. He opened the scoring with his first 3-pointer of the year.

Villanova stayed close throughout the first half behind Tyler Perkins, who scored 13 of the Wildcats’ first 16 points. Pitt closed the half on a 13-5 run to take a 37-33 lead into the break.

The Wildcats briefly moved back in front 51-50 on Devin Royal’s 3-pointer with 11:49 remaining.

Pitt answered, though, with nine straight points. Chase Foster hit a 3-pointer, Naithan George added another from deep and Jalil Bethea capped the run with a 3 to make it 59-51.

George finished with 14 points and 13 assists, while Bethea added 15 points off the bench.

Perkins led Villanova (3-2) with 19 points. Devin Royal added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Pitt shot 52% from the field and held Villanova to 38%.

It’s the second time in three seasons Pitt has started 5-0.

Up next

Villanova: Hosts No. 18 Michigan this Saturday.

Pittsburgh: Hosts Central Michigan on Friday.

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