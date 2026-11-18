SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alton Hamilton IV scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to lead Eastern Washington to a 71-67 victory over Utah on Tuesday night for the Eagles’ first program win against a Big 12 Conference opponent.

Eastern Washington (2-3) built a five-point halftime lead, but Utah opened the second half on a 24-9 run for a 49-38 advantage with 12:13 remaining. The Eagles answered with 14-0 run and led the rest of the way. Emmett Marquardt and reserve Cole Scherer each hit a 3 for the Eagles during the stretch.

Hamilton shot 7 of 14 from the floor, 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and made both 3-point attempts. Jamil Miller scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Eastern Washington. Marquardt chipped in with with 13 points and eight rebounds. Scherer scored eight.

Alec Anigbata scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Utah (3-1). Trey Campbell added 15 points. Jackson Holcombe finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Utah opened the game on a 12-2 run, but Hamilton answered with eight points to help Eastern Washington build a 30-25 halftime lead.

Up next

Eastern Washington: on the road Monday against UNLV.

Utah: faces Dayton at home on Friday.

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