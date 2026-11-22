WASHINGTON (AP) — Dean Hogans scored 22 points off of the bench to help lead American past Towson 86-75 on Sunday.

Hogans shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Eagles (4-2). Madden Collins added 21 points while going 7 of 11 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds and seven assists. Greg Jones had 15 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Zion Stanford led the way for the Tigers (3-4) with 22 points. Towson also got 20 points from Ben Roseborough. Jaquan Womack also had 15 points.

American took the lead with 19:26 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hogans led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-29 at the break. American used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 76-64 with 5:24 left in the half before finishing off the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.