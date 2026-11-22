PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Sekou Konneh had 13 points in San Diego’s 80-58 win over Fordham on Sunday.

Konneh shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (6-1). Marqui Worthy scored 12 points, going 5 of 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Davion Hill had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Jack Whitbourn led the Rams (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Abass Bodija added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Fordham. Hassan Koureissi finished with 11 points. The loss broke the Rams’ five-game winning streak.

San Diego took the lead for good with 9:56 left in the first half. The score was 46-32 at halftime, with Chace Holley racking up seven points. San Diego extended its lead to 60-37 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Konneh scored a team-high seven points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.