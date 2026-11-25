NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Adante’ Holiman had 17 points in Old Dominion’s 71-59 victory over Hampton on Tuesday.

Holiman shot 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (6-1). Zacch Wiggins scored 12 points while going 3 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Kylan Howze finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Seth Hubbard led the Pirates (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Max Frazier added 14 points and three blocks for Hampton. Tyler Jackson also had eight points.

Old Dominion took the lead with 18:58 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Holiman led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 40-30 at the break. Old Dominion outscored Hampton by two points over the final half, while Jotham Nweke led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.