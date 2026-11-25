MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Langsy had 25 points in South Alabama’s 74-49 win against Florida A&M on Tuesday night.

Langsy also contributed six rebounds for the Jaguars (5-4). Peyton Law scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Diego Roman had 11 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Daisean Williford finished with 22 points and two steals for the Rattlers (0-7). Florida A&M also got 13 points from Antonio Baker. Ben Ndour finished with six points and nine rebounds.

The loss is the eighth straight dating to last season for the Rattlers.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.