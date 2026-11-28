CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kate Harpring scored 23 points and No. 24 North Carolina pulled away in the second quarter to beat Army 85-65 on Friday night.

North Carolina built a five-point lead in the first quarter and outscored Army 23-7 in the second for a 43-22 halftime lead. Gabby White scored six points in the second quarter and Harping added five.

White finished with 14 points and five steals for the Tar Heels. Nyla Brooks scored 13 points and Blanca Thomas added 11 to go with seven rebounds.

It’s the sixth straight win for North Carolina (6-2), after opening losses to then-No. 21 Oklahoma in Paris and top-ranked South Carolina 84-39 at the Ally Tipoff.

Reganne Reardon scored 20 points to lead Army (5-2) and Camryn Tade added 13. Kya Smith had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Fiona Hastick also scored 11.

Army kept pace in a 24-all third quarter, shooting 56% to North Carolina’s 69%. Hastick had nine third-quarter points for the Black Knights. Harping paced the Tar Heels with eight.

Army outscored North Carolina 19-18 in the fourth but missed 13 of its 18 field goals. The Tar Heels were 8-of-17 shooting in the final period.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Up next:

Army: at High Point on Sunday.

North Carolina: hosts Brown on Sunday in the third game of a 10-game homestand.

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