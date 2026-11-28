PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Roseborough had 15 points in Towson’s 72-61 victory over Pennsylvania on Friday.

Roseborough shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (4-4). Jon Barton scored 14 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Alex Atkinson finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Michael Zanoni finished with 23 points for the Quakers (4-4). Ethan Lin added 15 points and seven assists for Pennsylvania. T.J. Power finished with seven points.

Atkinson scored 12 points in the first half and Towson went into halftime trailing 34-32. Towson turned a one-point second-half advantage into an eight-point lead with a 7-0 run to make it 66-58 with 55 seconds left. Zion Stanford scored 11 second-half points.

Up next: These two teams both play Saturday. Towson takes on Buffalo and Pennsylvania hosts Bucknell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.