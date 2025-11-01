Dawson Jones makes game-winning field goal on final play to give Army a 20-17 victory over Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Cale Hellums threw a 42-yard pass to Brady Anderson with 24 seconds left and Dawson Jones made a game-winning 27-yard field goal on the final play to give Army a 20-17 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Army (4-4) has won seven of the last nine meetings with Air Force (2-6), including three in a row — its first three-game streak in the series since 1976-78.

It was a wild final two minutes.

Hellums was stopped on a fourth-and-1 sneak deep in Army territory with 2:10 left. The Falcons took advantage of the great field position, and a pass interference call in the end zone, to tie it at 17-all on Liam Szarka’s 2-yard sneak with 1:26 left.

Hellums started the game-winning drive with a 10-yard pass and then Army ran it four straight plays. Hellums’ ninth pass attempt, and fifth completion, went to Anderson, who had run past the defense over the middle.

Hellums threw for 102 yards with a touchdown, and he carried it 26 times for 98 yards and another score. Briggs Bartosh added 74 yards rushing.

Szarka was 13 of 17 for 161 yards but he was intercepted twice for Air Force, which also lost a fumble for a three-turnover game. Szarka had two touchdowns on the ground and 91 yards.

Air Force had not scored a touchdown against Army in 32 straight possessions until Szarka’s 3-yard run midway through the third quarter to tie it at 10-all.

