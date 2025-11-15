Utah State Aggies play the UTEP Miners on 3-game win streak

UTEP Miners (2-1) at Utah State Aggies (3-0)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State heads into a matchup with UTEP as winners of three consecutive games.

Utah State finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Aggies averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 27.7 bench points last season.

UTEP finished 4-8 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Miners averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press