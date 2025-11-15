Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Utah State Aggies play the UTEP Miners on 3-game win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UTEP Miners (2-1) at Utah State Aggies (3-0)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State heads into a matchup with UTEP as winners of three consecutive games.

Utah State finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Aggies averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 27.7 bench points last season.

UTEP finished 4-8 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Miners averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.