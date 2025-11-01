Nate Sheppard’s 3-yard TD, Duke’s 2-point conversion stun Clemson 46-45

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nate Sheppard ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left and Darian Mensah completed a 2-point-play to Shamar Hagans as Duke stunned Clemson 46-45 on Saturday for its first win in Death Valley since 1980.

The Blue Devils (5-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 45-38 and started the game-winning drive on their 6-yard line. Mensah led an 11-play drive in which he converted two fourth downs to set up Sheppard’s TD run.

There was no hesitation from Duke coach Manny Diaz, who kept the offense on the field and Mensah quicky found Hagans for the decisive points.

It was another low moment in a terrible season for Clemson (3-5, 1-4), the defending ACC champions and a trendy pick to win Dabo Swinney’s third national title. The Tigers have lost four home games for the first time since 1998.

The Tigers tried a desperation, pass the ball to anyone open play as the clock ran out. When Duke finally stopped the play, the sidelines jumped into joyous celebration. After all, it had been more than four decades since the football Blue Devils had left Death Valley with a victory.

Mensah finished with 361 yards passing and a career-best four touchdown passes.

Clemson piled up the yards and points, too — 560 yards and its most points this season — but could not get the critical stops to avoid a third straight home loss.

Cade Klubnik, in his first game back since getting injured against Boston College last month, passed for 385 yards and two touchdowns for Clemson.

Receiver Antonio Williams caught 10 passes for 139 yards, running for one score and catching another.

Likely NFL first-round defensive lineman Peter Woods added a 1-yard rush off a direct snap for Clemson.

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils pulled out all the stops to snap a 15-game losing streak here. They finished 5-of-5 on fourth downs, four of those coming in the first half. Hagans also had a 100-yard kickoff return score in the third quarter.

Clemson: Things can’t get much lower for the Tigers, on the verge of their worst season of Dabo Swinney’s 17 full seasons. They play Florida State next week and have road games at Louisville and rival South Carolina.

Up next

Duke goes to UConn on Saturday.

Clemson plays its final ACC home game against Florida State on Saturday night.

—- Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press