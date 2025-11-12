Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Belmont set for road matchup with the No. 12 Tennessee Lady Volunteers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Belmont Bruins (1-1) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (2-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Tennessee hosts Belmont.

Tennessee finished 24-10 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Lady Volunteers averaged 86.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

Belmont went 26-13 overall a season ago while going 10-6 on the road. The Bruins averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.