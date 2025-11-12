Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Virginia Tech after Avdalas’ 33-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -12.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Neoklis Avdalas scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 107-101 overtime win over the Providence Friars.

Virginia Tech went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Hokies allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 13-8 in A-10 games and 4-6 on the road last season. The Hawks gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 14.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press