Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Virginia Tech after Avdalas’ 33-point outing

By AP News

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -12.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Neoklis Avdalas scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 107-101 overtime win over the Providence Friars.

Virginia Tech went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Hokies allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 13-8 in A-10 games and 4-6 on the road last season. The Hawks gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 14.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

