Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

St. Thomas visits Southeast Missouri State following Minessale’s 20-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Southeast Missouri State after Nolan Minessale scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 80-61 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Southeast Missouri State went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Redhawks averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

St. Thomas went 24-10 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Tommies allowed opponents to score 74.8 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.