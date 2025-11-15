St. Thomas visits Southeast Missouri State following Minessale’s 20-point outing

Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Southeast Missouri State after Nolan Minessale scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 80-61 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

Southeast Missouri State went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Redhawks averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

St. Thomas went 24-10 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Tommies allowed opponents to score 74.8 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press