Bandelj leads Cal Poly against UC Riverside

By AP News

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 1-0 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UC Riverside after Peter Bandelj scored 37 points in Cal Poly’s 94-91 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Mustangs have gone 2-0 at home. Cal Poly is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 0-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Cal Poly averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Bandelj is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Henderson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marqui Worthy is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

