Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
38.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

UNLV takes on Stanford, seeks to break 3-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UNLV Rebels (3-5) at Stanford Cardinal (7-1)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Stanford.

The Cardinal have gone 5-1 in home games. Stanford scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Rebels are 1-0 in road games. UNLV is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Stanford averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.3 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 15.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4%.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 16.6 points for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.