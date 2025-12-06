UCLA hosts Evans and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on UCLA after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 23 points in Oregon’s 82-77 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 5-0 at home. UCLA ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 16.9 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 6.9.

The Ducks play their first true road game after going 4-4 to begin the season. Oregon is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCLA makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Oregon has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 12.6 points.

Nathan Bittle is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 15.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

By The Associated Press