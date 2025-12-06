Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
37.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lewless and West Georgia host Tennessee Tech

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at West Georgia Wolves (5-3)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Tennessee Tech after Chas Lewless scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 93-89 overtime win over the Troy Trojans.

The Wolves are 3-0 in home games. West Georgia is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

West Georgia is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than West Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wolves. Lewless is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 11.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.