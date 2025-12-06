Skip to main content
Western Carolina visits Bendinger and South Carolina Upstate

By AP News

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-4) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts Western Carolina after Mason Bendinger scored 27 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 85-78 overtime victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts are 0-4 on the road. Western Carolina leads the SoCon with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Adbulai Fanta Kabba averaging 3.1.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bendinger is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 14.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.0%.

Marcus Kell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

