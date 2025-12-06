Sacred Heart hosts Sabally and Iona

Iona Gaels (6-3, 0-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Sacred Heart after Lamin Sabally scored 27 points in Iona’s 89-68 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Pioneers have gone 2-0 at home. Sacred Heart has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Sacred Heart averages 79.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 79.9 Iona allows. Iona averages 83.2 points per game, 1.1 more than the 82.1 Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Gaels square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashon Gittens is shooting 58.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Pioneers. Yann Farell is averaging 10.0 points.

CJ Anthony is averaging 16 points and 5.9 assists for the Gaels. Sabally is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press