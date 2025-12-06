Skip to main content
Bucknell takes on UMBC, looks to stop 8-game skid

By AP News

UMBC Retrievers (5-3) at Bucknell Bison (2-8)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell aims to stop its eight-game skid when the Bison play UMBC.

The Bison have gone 1-2 at home. Bucknell is eighth in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 28.7 rebounds. Grgur Brcic leads the Bison with 4.9 boards.

The Retrievers have gone 1-3 away from home. UMBC is the top team in the America East scoring 11.3 fast break points per game.

Bucknell averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon McCreesh is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 7.4 points. Amon Dorries is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.0 points.

Jah’likai King is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

