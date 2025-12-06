Skip to main content
Air Force faces Navy, aims to end 3-game slide

By AP News

Air Force Falcons (3-7) at Navy Midshipmen (5-5)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force comes into the matchup with Navy as losers of three in a row.

The Midshipmen have gone 2-1 at home. Navy is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 73.1 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Falcons are 0-1 on the road. Air Force has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Navy scores 73.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 74.8 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Jinwoo Kim is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Lucas Hobin is averaging 13 points for the Falcons. Caleb Walker is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

