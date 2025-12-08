Pittsburgh and East Carolina square off in the Military Bowl

East Carolina (8-4) vs. Pittsburgh (8-4), Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Pittsburgh by 6. Against the spread: Pittsburgh 8-4, East Carolina 7-5.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 392.2 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 275 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 117.2 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 35.1 points per game (17th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 337.2 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 240.2 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 97 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 24.9 points per game (70th)

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 465.7 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 280.7 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 185 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (24th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 348.9 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 228.7 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 120.3 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (28th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Pittsburgh is 24th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 33.7% of the time. East Carolina ranks 11th, allowing a 30.2% third down conversion rate.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Pittsburgh ranks 133rd in the FBS averaging 70.1 penalty yards per game, and East Carolina ranks 113th with a 63.3-yard average.

Pittsburgh is 76th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. East Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 9th at 71.4%.

Team leaders

Pittsburgh

Passing: Mason Heintschel, 2,101 yards, 15 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Ja’Kyrian Turner, 654 yards on 124 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 684 yards on 47 catches, 6 TDs

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 3,300 yards, 19 TDs, 6 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 742 yards on 156 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 897 yards on 60 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Pittsburgh was defeated by Miami (FL) 38-7 on Saturday, Nov. 29. Heintschel led Pittsburgh with 199 yards on 22-of-32 passing (68.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. Turner had 37 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding six receptions for 11 yards. Williams recorded 66 yards on five catches.

East Carolina won 42-3 over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 29. Houser led East Carolina with 258 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 67 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Marlon Gunn Jr. had 130 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Desirrio Riles had seven receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

By The Associated Press