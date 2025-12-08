UNLV takes on Ohio for the Frisco Bowl

Ohio (8-4) vs. UNLV (10-3), Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UNLV by 4. Against the spread: UNLV 7-6, Ohio 5-6.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 459.1 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 256 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 203.1 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 35.9 points per game (16th)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 424.5 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 249.3 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 175.2 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (92nd)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 416.7 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 187.6 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 229.1 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (61st)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 358 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 210.1 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 147.9 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 22.9 points per game (52nd)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. UNLV ranks 16th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 32.7% of the time. Ohio ranks 19th, allowing a 33.1% third down conversion rate.

UNLV is 130th in the FBS averaging 68.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio’s 40th-ranked 48.2 per-game average.

UNLV ranks 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.5% of trips.

Ohio ranks 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:14.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 3,275 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 985 yards on 137 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 869 yards on 54 catches, 4 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 2,232 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 1,243 yards on 221 carries, 14 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 950 yards on 67 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

UNLV fell to Boise State 38-21 on Friday, Dec. 5. Colandrea threw for 225 yards on 18-of-38 attempts (47.4%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards and one rushing touchdown. Keyvone Lee had 58 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for eight yards. JoJo Earle had two receptions for 45 yards. He also had three carries for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio defeated Buffalo 31-26 on Friday, Nov. 28. Navarro led Ohio with 147 yards on 10-of-23 passing (43.5%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 121 yards and one rushing touchdown. Bangura carried the ball 22 times for 120 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Hendricks recorded 92 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

By The Associated Press