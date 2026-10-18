Kyle Lowe’s two touchdown runs help Southeastern Louisiana upset Lamar 34-31

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Quarterback Kyle Lowe had two of Southeastern Louisiana’s four touchdown runs and the Lions held on for a 34-31 upset victory over Lamar on Saturday night.

Lamar (5-2, 3-1 Southland Conference), ranked 10th in the Stats Perform FCS poll, took a 6-0 lead on 42- and 28-yard field goals by Andres Sandoval on its first two possessions.

Southeastern Louisiana (4-3, 2-2) answered with receiver Kyree Paul’s 60-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game for a 7-6 lead after one quarter.

Lowe broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown run and an eight-point advantage, and Calvin Smith Jr. added a 2-yard scoring run to make it 21-6.

Lamar cut it to 21-13 at the half when Jojo Uga scored on a 2-yard run with 49 seconds left.

Lowe scored on a 1-yard plunge to up SE Louisiana’s lead to 28-13 in the third quarter, but Aiden McCown threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Blake Thomas to get the Cardinals within 28-20 heading to the fourth.

Drew Talley had 37- and 39-yard field goals on both sides of a 36-yarder by Sandoval for a 34-23 advantage.

McCown fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Thomas with 56 seconds left then added the two-point conversion to get within three, but the Lions recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Lowe completed 8 of 13 passes for 81 yards, while adding 80 yards on 12 rushes.

McCown had 297 yards on 27-for-46 passing. Thomas had seven receptions for 109 yards.

Up next

Lamar: Hosts Houston Christian on Saturday.

SE Louisiana: At Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

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